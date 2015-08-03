A$AP Rocky Crowns Drake The Winner In His Battle Against Meek Mill

After a hellacious week that featured two of rap’s heavyweights bumping heads, it’s good to see that we finally have some airspace to digest everything. In the eyes of the fans, Drake was unanimously dubbed the winner after he roasted Meek Mill on “Back to Back.” While the fans reveled at the back and forth exchange between Meek and Drake, celebrities even chimed in on the contentious battle, most notably A$AP Rocky.

“Watching this was like watching the Super Bowl. I wanna say thank you to Drake and Meek Mill, because that’s good sportsmanship,” he said. “For real, that sh-t was fun. I needed that. To see that, that’s good sportsmanship,” Rocky told MTV News backstage at Lollapalooza on Sunday (August 2).

Despite Drake’s rousing performance on “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” some rappers are still leery in regards to his credibility as an emcee after several reference tracks featuring Quentin Miller were released. Rocky revealed that while the accusations are a bit hard to take in, that the public doesn’t seem to be fazed at all by the releases of the leaked tracks.

“If you ask me if that matters, or if the public cares, that’s two different questions. I think that it doesn’t matter at this point for the public — they seem like they don’t care. I don’t know. To me it matters,” he said.

“If somebody helped Drake, I dunno, that might be considered cheating, but whoever wrote that — not saying Drake ain’t write it, I’m quite sure he did — that sh-t was insane. That sh-t was incredible, and I wanna thank Drake and Meek Mill for such a good battle. I come from an old school aesthetic — me being 26 — coming from the point of, when I was coming up, it was all about writing your rhymes, and I’m quite sure for R&B songs, if someone’s giving you [lyrics], that’s nothing. I don’t know. I would have to see. I don’t know what to believe,” he continued.

At the end of the day, it appears that Rocky will always be a Drake fan regardless of whether he pens his own material or not.

“Regardless of if Drake write his sh-t or not, I’m still a fan,” he added.

As for Meek, well, somebody had to lose, right?

“I think Meek will be fine,” he said. “I think he has a fanbase of his own, and I think that at the end of the day, there had to be a loser in the outcome, and it was Meek. So it is what it is.”

