LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Lil Wayne & More Offer Well Wishes To Lamar Odom

It's clear there are few celebrities who are as universally well-liked as Lamar Odom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2012 - FILE - Clippers forward, Lamar Odom, during the LA Laker

One thing about Lamar Odom: he’s touched a lot of people.

Since the two-time NBA champion was discovered unresponsive in a Nevada brothel last night, rumors have begun to swirl surrounding his current condition. Meanwhile, celebrities are sounding off on social media in support of Lamar, or as many of them know him: LO.

It’s clear there are few celebrities who are as universally well-liked as Lamar Odom. Keep scrolling to read the heartfelt messages sent from his peers, former teammates, and friends.

Instagram Photo

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram

67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)

LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Lil Wayne & More Offer Well Wishes To Lamar Odom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dwyane Wade , hospitalization , Kendall Jenner , Lamar Odom , LeBron James , Twitter

