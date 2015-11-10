Despite releasing his debut album Only Way Is Up two months ago, Atlanta transplant K Camp is gearing up to release another new project – You Welcome – tomorrow.

Inspired by former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana, K Camp releases a song fittingly titled after the famed quarterback.

“Call me Joe Montana, rep that North Atlanta, I ran out that Sprite, had to use that Fanta/ hit her with that hammer, hit her with that hammer / free my n*gga hammer, he locked in that slammer,” raps K Camp.

The “Comfortable” rapper is also readying not one, but two more mixtapes, Kiss 3 and King Slum, which are due out sometime soon.

In the meantime, take a listen to “Joe Montana” below.

K Camp “Joe Montana” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com