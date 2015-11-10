K Camp “Joe Montana” (NEW MUSIC)

Despite releasing his debut album Only Way Is Up two months ago, Atlanta transplant K Camp is gearing up to release another new project – You Welcome – tomorrow.
Inspired by former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana, K Camp releases a song fittingly titled after the famed quarterback.
“Call me Joe Montana, rep that North Atlanta, I ran out that Sprite, had to use that Fanta/ hit her with that hammer, hit her with that hammer / free my n*gga hammer, he locked in that slammer,” raps K Camp.
The “Comfortable” rapper is also readying not one, but two more mixtapes, Kiss 3 and King Slum, which are due out sometime soon.
In the meantime, take a listen to “Joe Montana” below.
