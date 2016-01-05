Forbes Reveals 30 Under 30 Lists & More

The highly-popular publication, Forbes, posted its annual 30 Under 30 lists in categories including Games, Music, Sports, Art & Style, Hollywood & Entertainment — among others. This year, Star Wars newbie John Boyega, 23, is one of the many inspiring people to make the cut.

The Daily Show’s theme song recently received an upbeat facelift. Superstar producer Timbaland redid the traditional Dog on Fire song and it premiered on Monday night’s show with new host Trevor Noah.

Michael Bay recently announced he’s jumping back on the Transformers bandwagon and directing the fifth installment in the series. There’s no word yet on the complete title of the new movie, but Bay did say this will his last time directing a movie based on the Hasbro franchise.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly, Forbes | PHOTO: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: