Jay Electronica Proves That His Rhymes Have A Bigger Picture [VIDEO]

As much as we’re still awaiting Jay Electronica‘s debut album, it’s hard to deny the influence he’s had on music.

In this video we see Jay Electronica suit up for a whirlwind of paint to come his way. He picks up a mic and does what he does best: feel the music. As the music blares and the bass trebles from the power of his voice, we see the artist pour several colors of paint into stark white speakers. Then art begins – the vibration of the music makes the paint jump and splash on what we discover is canvas below. What is produced is a surprise to us all – a portrait of Jay Electronica using the splatters of the colorful paint.

It just goes to show that while the process of creating art can be messy and gritty, the end result can be something incredible.

Watch Jay Electronica create a unique piece of art above and tell us what you think using the hashtag #MusicInMotion.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

The “Ride Along 2” Cast Recalls Ridiculously Funny Behind The Scenes Antics

President Obama Gives $80 Million To Flint For Water Crisis, EPA Admin Quits

Watch A Clip From The Upcoming Dr. Maya Angelou Documentary

From Harry Belafonte To Michael B. Jordan, These Were The Best Moments From #MLKNOW

Also On 93.9 WKYS: