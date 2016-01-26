Midnight Music Roundup: Young Thug Ft. Young Dro & More

https://soundcloud.com/dundealonthetrack/young-thug-ft-young-dro-top

Young Thug switched up his notable sound with this new track “Top Notch” featuring Young Dro. The track is a nice mix between the popular classic trap beat and the upbeat EDM mix. Produced by Dundeal and Niko the Kid, the new song definitely has potential to be a banger.

Everyone’s favorite Atlanta rap group, Migos, dropped a new music video on Monday. The pioneers of the Dab movement tapped into their traditional southern sound with this new song “On A Mission.” Watch the video up top.

MMG artist Stalley dropped a surprise mixtape on Monday titled, Saving Yusuf. This is rapper’s first public project since his EP The Laughing Introvert he released last summer. [Miss Info]

R&B newcomer Jacquees released his new mixtape Mood which gives fan a healthy balance of smooth beats and relaxing lyrics. One of the newest additions to Cash Money/Rich Gang, the Georgia singer boast major features on his track ranging from Dej Loaf to Rich Homie Quan. Listen to the mixtape up top.

SOURCE: Miss Info