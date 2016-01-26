National
Home > National

Midnight Music Roundup: Young Thug Ft. Young Dro & More

Young Thug switched up his notable sound with this new track "Top Notch" featuring Young Dro.

Tatiana Pile
Leave a comment

https://soundcloud.com/dundealonthetrack/young-thug-ft-young-dro-top

Young Thug switched up his notable sound with this new track “Top Notch” featuring Young Dro. The track is a nice mix between the popular classic trap beat and the upbeat EDM mix. Produced by Dundeal and Niko the Kid, the new song definitely has potential to be a banger.

Everyone’s favorite Atlanta rap group, Migos, dropped a new music video on Monday. The pioneers of the Dab movement tapped into their traditional southern sound with this new song “On A Mission.” Watch the video up top.

MMG artist Stalley dropped a surprise mixtape on Monday titled, Saving Yusuf. This is rapper’s first public project since his EP The Laughing Introvert he released last summer. [Miss Info]

R&B newcomer Jacquees released his new mixtape Mood which gives fan a healthy balance of smooth beats and relaxing lyrics. One of the newest additions to Cash Money/Rich Gang, the Georgia singer boast major features on his track ranging from Dej Loaf to Rich Homie Quan. Listen to the mixtape up top.

SOURCE: Miss Info

producer Metro Boomin at The Fader Fort

16 Millennials To Watch In 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

16 Millennials To Watch In 2016

Continue reading 16 Millennials To Watch In 2016

16 Millennials To Watch In 2016

jacquees , Migos , stalley , young dro , Young Thug

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now