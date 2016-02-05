Family Of Six, Including Two Children, Found Slain In Chicago Home

An entire family of six was found dead in their Chicago-area home this week, including 10 and 13-year-old boys, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The Martinez family was discovered after a co-worker of one of the victims arrived at the Gage Park home on Thursday. Police believe grandparents Rosaura Hernandez and Noe Martinez, husband Noe Martinez Jr., his wife, Maria Herminia Martinez, and her two sons, Alexis and Leonardo, were killed between Tuesday and Thursday.

Most of the family’s extended members reside in Texas and were shocked to hear the news. Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy told reporters during a news conference on Friday the victims died of blunt force trauma. No guns were discharged and there was no forced entry into the home. Interim police Superintendent John Escalante added the co-worker stopped at the home of Martinez Jr. because he hadn’t shown up for work.

Neighbors and friends of the young boys told reporters the family was relatively quiet, but the 13-year-old seemed upset prior to his untimely death.

“This is a complex investigation,” Roy said. “We’re working meticulously, which means we take our time. … We take our time, but with a sense of urgency, making sure we didn’t miss anything.”

A neighbor across the alley, Orlando Almanza, said his 13-year-old son played with the older of two boys. They went to school together at Carson Elementary School.

“Those kids played soccer in the alley a lot,” he said. “My son played with them a couple times.”

Teens on the block said they played with the older boy but hadn’t seen him in a few days.

“I was wondering when he was coming back,” said a classmate, Aaron Villazana, 13. “Last time we saw him was Monday, and he left after an early dismissal. He was kind of sad-looking and I asked him why was he sad and he said he was just tired.”

The boys’ father resides in Mexico. Relative Noemi Martinez said many other family members stayed with the victims before getting back on their feet. Martinez said the grandmother “was always a stay-at-home wife and mother who loved taking care of her grandkids.”

"They were great people, and we don't know who would want to harm them," Martinez said.

Martinez said she and her husband planned to drive to Chicago as soon as possible. “My husband was just there with them for Christmas. He had a good time and was just chilling with his uncle and cousins. Nothing seemed to be wrong.”

“They were great people, and we don’t know who would want to harm them,” she said. “Our entire family is in shock, and we can’t believe this happened.”

Family members from Texas are traveling to Chicago to bury their relatives in Mexico. They have so far raised over $7,000 for funeral expenses.

Police are still investigating the mysterious crime.

