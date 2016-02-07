No Oscars Required: Black Hollywood Swarms NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet To Celebrate A Year In Creative Excellence [VIDEO]

At a time when Hollywood is under fire for its bleak lack of diversity, the 2016 NAACP Image Awards continue to shine a light on Black excellence.

On the red carpet at this year’s show, #TeamBeautiful caught up with some of the biggest stars in attendance, and we asked them all about their thoughts on Hollywood notoriously excluding people of color.

“I think that we’re looking for something as simple as fairness,” Empire star Jussie Smollet said.

The NAACP Image Awards history is a long and rich one, full of uplifting and iconic moments. Since 1967, the Image Awards have celebrated “outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.”

And this year’s show was no exception.

Check out what your favorite celebs had to say about the importance of the show above.

