Julian and Domonick Compete In The #ForTheLoveOfKeisha Finals!

Domonick and Julian are two young men that made it to the finals of our For The Love of Keisha contest. They both want the date but only one could win. These two were asked several questions and got feedback from listeners as well as from some of Keisha’s closest friends.

The biggest shock of this contest was both of them finding out that they are cousins but that didn’t stop either of them from going hard for the love of Keisha. Check out highlights of the finals in the video!

