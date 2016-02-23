Khloe Kardashian Reveals James Harden Asked Her To Be Exclusive, Then Cheated

So, maybe this is the one ex Khloe won’t be cordial with.

In recent months, Khloe Kardashian‘s love life has gone through ups and downs and a few weeks ago, that culminated in the end of her relationship with James Harden. Although initial reports suggested distance caused by conflicting schedules was to blame, KoKo has just revealed the real reason behind the split.

Apparently, the NBA player cheated on Khloe after pressing her to enter into an exclusive relationship. In a new episode of Kocktails With Khloe, the reality star discussed their breakup, saying: “I just don’t want to put up with people that, you want to be monogamous, but you’re not monogamous.”

Although she didn’t address James by name, only referring to it as her “most recent” relationship, she continued to voice that Harden pushed her to be exclusive: “He wanted that. I wanted it but I wanted to be realistic. He wanted to be committed. Then wasn’t committed. KoKo had to let him go-go.”

Probably for the best, as Khloe has focused the majority of her attention on nursing Lamar Odom back to good health.

