Andre 3000 Crashing L.A. Reid’s Radio Interview Is The Best Thing Ever

This is probably the best surprise ever.

Andre 3000 randomly crashed L.A. Reid’s interview at The Kidd Kraddock Morning Show yesterday. While L.A. was promoting his new book Sing To Me, Andre 3000 happened to be in the Dish Nation studio with his son Seven and decided to sit in on the interview.

The jockeys managed to get Andre to share his personal favorite album of 2015, which was Kid Cudi’s Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven LP. While many music critics dismissed the album as mediocre, Andre 3000 thinks it’s “the best thing to come out in a long time.” Three Stacks also mentioned how he thinks Future and Young Thug are “charging up the rap game.”

Andre also revealed he’s considering getting on social media in the near future. Check out both interviews up top and down under.