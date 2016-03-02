[Exclusive Interview] CeeLo Green Raps About The Revolution, Talks Robin Williams & More

The legendary CeeLo Green paid a visit to Angie Ange and discussed a range of topics such as the impact of his single “Robin Williams” and why he decided to name it after the late comedian. Green has a video game in the works for your phone as well!
Green also talked about his time with The Voice, new music and even spit a verse for Angie all because of her T-Shirt.
Revolution!
More CeeLo Green!
CeeLo Green Announces “Heart Blanche” Album
T.I. ‘Hello’ feat. Ceelo (Video)
Cee-Lo’s Check Cut In Half After Short Performance
Best #Shaqtinafall Memes
5 photos Launch gallery
Best #Shaqtinafall Memes
1.1 of 5
2.2 of 5
3.3 of 5
4.4 of 5
5.5 of 5
comments – add yours