[Exclusive Interview] CeeLo Green Raps About The Revolution, Talks Robin Williams & More

The legendary CeeLo Green paid a visit to Angie Ange and discussed a range of topics such as the impact of his single “Robin Williams” and why he decided to name it after the late comedian. Green has a video game in the works for your phone as well!

Green also talked about his time with The Voice, new music and even spit a verse for Angie all because of her T-Shirt.

Revolution!

