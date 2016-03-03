QOTD: Jordan Fisher, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with singer/actor Jordan Fisher to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

Admiring what they’ve done for music and the urban genre, the Grease: Live cast member names Usher and Chris Brown as two of the artists he has on repeat. And even though he’s only 21 years old, Jordan likes to jam out to some old school Stevie Wonder as well.

Don’t forget to check back for more artists answering GG’s QOTD, “Who are you listening to?” sponsored by Zacapa Rum.

