QOTD: DJ Mustard, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with super producer and songwriter DJ Mustard to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

Naming one of the hottest artists out right now, Mustard says he’s blasting a lot of Drake. And promoting one of his new artists straight out of London, the “Whole Lotta Lovin’” producer revealed he’s also listening to Ella Mai. With DJ Mustard’s help, everyone will be feelin’ Ella’s new style in no time.

Don’t forget to check back for more artists answering GG’s QOTD, “Who are you listening to?” sponsored by Zacapa Rum.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: