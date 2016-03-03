Jurnee Smollett-Bell On Diversity In Hollywood: ‘We Can’t Wait For It Anymore’

From her haunting performance in Eve’s Bayou to her sexiest role-to-date in Tyler Perry’s Temptation, we’ve watched Jurnee Smollett-Bell grow up before our eyes. The big sister to Empire’s Jussie Smollett is taking on an even more dynamic role on WGN America’s Underground.

Jurnee plays Rosalee, a “shy” slave sheltered by the “big house.” Rosalee discovers her own strength and pushes herself beyond her limits while banding together with her fellow slaves to escape slavery.

We caught up with Jurnee, who stopped by our office, to chat about her role and the new series.

