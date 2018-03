Your browser does not support iframes.

Courtney B. Vance discusses his journey playing Johnnie Cochran on “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” Plus, he talks about how he thinks Marcia Clark’s approach to the case affected its outcome. Click on the audio player to hear more on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

