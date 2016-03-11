QOTD: Shawn Hook, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with singer/songwriter Shawn Hook to find out what music he’s playing when he has a little downtime, and his answer might not surprise you too much.

The “Sound Of Your Heart” singer named none other than Adele as his favorite right now, calling her a “living legend.” Touching on his songwriting side, Hook also said Sia is an artist he’s vibing to.

