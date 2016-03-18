Extra Butter: Shailene Woodley Talks “Allegiant,” Playing Tris For The Last Time

The Divergent Series returns to theaters today with its third installment, Allegiant. Shailene Woodley and Theo James are back as Tris and Four, who this time, are hoping to go over the wall and see what’s outside.

On this week’s Extra Butter, we go inside one of Allegiant’s biggest scenes, and also talk to costars Zoe Kravitz and Miles Teller about how much the fans love and hate their characters.

Meanwhile, Theo James opened up about the making of the movie, while Shailene reflected on the last of the Divergent movies, saying:

“I feel like the timing of everything is beautiful and exactly as it should be. It’s going to be strange experience thinking that I’ll never play Tris again, at the same time, that was that chapter of life. So now we’ll see what comes in the next chapter.”

The Divergent Series: Allegiant is in theaters now.

