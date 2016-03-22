AM BUZZ: Lee Daniels Endorses Hillary Clinton; Kim Fields Quits ‘RHOA’ & More…

Lee Daniels Endorses Hillary Clinton At Human Rights Campaign Gala

Lee Daniels took the podium at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in LA to urge the crowd to vote for Hillary Clinton.

The media mogul was receiving an honor from the LGBT civil rights advocacy group alongside Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe, Kaitlin Doubleday, and Ta’Rhona Jones.

The ‘Empire’ co-creator told the audience, “I’m not afraid of anything. I’ve dodged bullets — real bullets before — but now I’m afraid because these motherf—ers are coming for us, y’all,” THR reported.

The producer made inferences towards Donald Trump’s campaign explaining, “He’s taking over — he’s coming in to take us down, y’all, and this is serious business. Let’s do the right thing and make sure Clinton is in that f—ing office and taking care of us.”

We hear you loud and clear, Lee.

