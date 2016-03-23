Interludes: Vivian Green Infuses An Old Classic On Her New Jam ‘Get Right Back To My Baby’

Vivian Green first debuted on the music scene in 2002 with her female anthem ‘Emotional Rollercoaster.’ We were moved by her resounding voice and lyrics that felt like she had lifted them straight out our diary.

While ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ solidified Vivian’s position as a soul goddess, she’s back, 14 years later, with an upbeat sound. We can’t stop grooving to her new song ‘Get Right Back To My Baby.’

The soul songstress visited #TeamBeautiful to perform the radio-friendly jam and send us down memory lane with her sample of modern sample of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go.”

Check out our interview, below.

Purchase her new album on iTunes and Amazon.

RELATED STORIES:

InterludesLIVE: Watch Monica Perform Her Classic ‘Before You Walk Out Of My Life’

Interludes: Lalah Hathaway Delivers Soulful Performance Of ‘Little Ghetto Boy’

Jill Scott Spreads Her Black Girl Magic On InterludesLIVE

Also On 93.9 WKYS: