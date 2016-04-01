Kanye West’s “The Life Of Pablo” Is Now Streaming Everywhere

When Kanye West dropped The Life of Pablo, he told everyone there would be no way listeners could hear it on anything other than Tidal. Apparently, he was mistaken. Around the same time, he also mentioned that he would no longer be releasing physical copies of any of his future albums. An odd choice given how important Kanye’s product is to him and his millions of fans around the world. Hopefully Kanye breaks his promise and releases physical copies go forward. One thing we’d like him to keep his word on his Turbo Grafx 16 dropping this summer

Spotify and Apple Music users can open their respective apps right now and enjoy Kanye’s latest musical foray.

You can stream the album on Apple Music here, and check it out on Spotify here.

SOURCE: Consequence of Sound | PHOTO: Def Jam