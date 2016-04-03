Mariah Carey Fired Most Of Her Staff And Here’s Why

Mariah Carey is used to having things her way. After 20 plus years in the industry with countless record-breaking achievements under her belt, nothing has changed.

The R&B icon cleared up some rumors that the majority her former staff dipped out on her in the past month. Several sites were saying her former staff quit on their own, when it was Mariah who showed them the door.

Carey told TMZ, “I dismissed a majority of my team because I discovered that they didn’t have my best interests at heart. My new team, including manager Stella Bulochnikov are the top of the line in the entertainment business and more importantly in my life and I am now much more financially successful and more organized than in the past.”

Mariah seems in better spirits since the changes were made.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two showed off her toned cakes in a new Instagram post. She shared her excitement about last night’s performance in Sweden, and brought her billionaire hubby-to-be James Packer along for the ride. Mariah has been touring all over Europe promoting her latest album #1 to Infinity and is gearing up for the release of her reality show…I mean “docu-series” on E!

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

