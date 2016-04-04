This is what we call an “L.”

Travi$ Scott took a major spill on stage during Rihanna’s “ANTI World Tour” in Philadelphia last night. Known for delivering a turned up show each and every night, the Houston rapper went a little too hard and ending up falling off stage.

The fall was so nasty that Travi$ can be seen grabbing the back of his head in agony as multiple security guards pick him up. Being that he’s the “Turnt Gawd,” Trav continued to rap “Antidote” while being moved to the side of the stage.

Trav’s such a professional. Hopefully, he didn’t hurt himself too badly. Watch the footage up top until the very end to catch Trav’s nasty fall.