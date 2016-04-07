Socially Decoded: Chris Brown, The Game, & Xzibit Get Caught By Baller Alert’s “Comment Creepin”

The good folks at Baller Alert really have this social media thing figured out. When a celebrity posts something they might later regret, Baller Alert is on it with the quick screenshot. If a celebrity decides to clap back at a fan for coming at them sideways, they’re there to creep through all 4,000 comments and put it on blast.

On the flip side, when BA reports news, celebrities are always in their comments dropping facts and setting the record straight. When it comes to keeping your fingers on the pulse of gossip, they are at the forefront of the game. So we had to make the site the subject of this week’s Socially Decoded.

Mouse Jones, Carol and Brit, Desi Johnson, comedians Brandon and Mike Brown from the Comedy Outliers, and model Kathy Red all join this week’s episode to troll Baller Alert’s best “Comment Creepin” moments.

We cover Xzibit’s clapback at a fan, The Game throwing shots at Matt Barnes’ ex-wife, and Chris Brown barking on a fan over Karrueche.

Check out this episode of Socially Decoded above.