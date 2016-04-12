Socially Decoded: Rihanna’s Best Twitter Clapbacks

On Socially Decoded, we decided to go back in time to when Twitter was a different place. Celebrities often got into “debates” with fans and other celebrities.

This week, we’re focused on Rihanna. Before her team took over her social media, the Bajan bad gal would often clap back at fans who came at her wrong. She even had some words for Amanda Bynes after the actress decided to throw shade at RiRi.

We also break down a couple of moments when Rihanna took on some haters – and boy, did they feel her wrath. Check out this week’s episode of Socially Decoded above.