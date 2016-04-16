RISE AND GRIND! Morning Music News: Anderson.Paak & Schoolboy Q Perform At Jimmy Kimmel Live, Big K.R.I.T Freestyles Over Kanye’s ’30 Hours’, & More

L.A. born crooner Anderson.Paak and TDE rapper Schoolboy Q put on a stellar performance of their joint “Am I Wrong” from Paak’s highly acclaimed album Malibu on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Veering from the original version, this rendition takes more of a smooth Jazz approach to the track with the multi-talented Paak on both the vocals and drums. Shout out to Q for that ultra-wavy dashiki. Catch the full performance above. [Fader]

Is The Lox reunion brewing? We hope so. But until its official, feast your ears on this. Sheek Louch and Styles P released two freestyles: one using the instrumentals for “Famous” Kanye West featuring Rihanna and one over Bryson Tiller‘s “Don’t”. Hit the link to hear the freestyles. [Rap Radar]

Since everyone’s got the freestyle bug lately, it’s only fair we shine a light on Southern rapper Big K.R.I.T, dropped a freestyle over Kanye West‘s 30 Hours and has dubbed his version “$30.” The rapper reflects on settling his debts, saying “What kind of friend would I be if I didn’t pay you back?” Check out the full freestyle here: [Hot New Hip Hop]

Yesterday marked a very special day for true hip-hop heads. In honor of National Record Store Day (4/15) Mobb Deep released a limited edition mix of their 1995 LP Infamous. The special re-release will come in translucent blue and orange vinyl available at record stores worldwide this weekend and only 2000 copies of the re-release are available. Order yours at Amazon, and check out Beat Junkies member J Rocc’s special promo remix dedicated to the Queensbridge emcees. [Miss Info]

IMAGE SOURCE:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: