M.I.A. Clarifies Comments About Black Lives Matter, Black Twitter Responds

She "didn’t see [Beyonce's Super Bowl performance], but doesn’t feel like she could have missed anything."

M.I.A. has never been one to hide what’s on her mind, even if it meant ruffling a few feathers.

In a new interview with London’s ES Magazine, M.I.A. discussed her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and of course, some people weren’t here for her comments, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson. When asked about Beyonce’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, the eclectic songstress said she “didn’t see the performance, but doesn’t feel like she could have missed anything.”

🇱🇰 MIA 🇱🇰 @miamatangi

A post shared by Evening Standard Magazine (@eveningstandardmagazine) on

She told the mag, “It’s interesting that in America the problem you’re allowed to talk about is Black Lives Matter. It’s not a new thing to me—it’s what Lauryn Hill was saying in the 1990s, or Public Enemy in the 1980s. Is Beyoncé or Kendrick Lamar going to say Muslim Lives Matter? Or Syrian Lives Matter? Or this kid in Pakistan matters? That’s a more interesting question. And you cannot ask it on a song that’s on Apple, you cannot ask it on an American TV programme, you cannot create a tag on Twitter, Michelle Obama isn’t going to hump you back.”

After coming under fire for the comments, she took to Twitter to clarify her statements:

A number of people on Black Twitter responded to M.I.A. Deray Mckesson tweeted:

The singer also revealed that she didn’t think she would make it past 25. Check out M.I.A.’s full interview in ES Magazine, on stands today.

SOURCE: The Fader, ES Mag | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty 

