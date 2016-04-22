M.I.A. Clarifies Comments About Black Lives Matter, Black Twitter Responds

M.I.A. has never been one to hide what’s on her mind, even if it meant ruffling a few feathers.

In a new interview with London’s ES Magazine, M.I.A. discussed her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and of course, some people weren’t here for her comments, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson. When asked about Beyonce’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, the eclectic songstress said she “didn’t see the performance, but doesn’t feel like she could have missed anything.”

🇱🇰 MIA 🇱🇰 @miamatangi A post shared by Evening Standard Magazine (@eveningstandardmagazine) on Apr 22, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

She told the mag, “It’s interesting that in America the problem you’re allowed to talk about is Black Lives Matter. It’s not a new thing to me—it’s what Lauryn Hill was saying in the 1990s, or Public Enemy in the 1980s. Is Beyoncé or Kendrick Lamar going to say Muslim Lives Matter? Or Syrian Lives Matter? Or this kid in Pakistan matters? That’s a more interesting question. And you cannot ask it on a song that’s on Apple, you cannot ask it on an American TV programme, you cannot create a tag on Twitter, Michelle Obama isn’t going to hump you back.”

After coming under fire for the comments, she took to Twitter to clarify her statements:

A#blacklivesmatter B#Muslimlivesmatter. I'm not Muslim . My criticism wasn't about Beyoncé. It's how u can say A not B right now in 2016. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 21, 2016

My question was,on American platforms what do they allow you to stand up for in 2016. This has been the number 1 question for me. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) April 21, 2016

A number of people on Black Twitter responded to M.I.A. Deray Mckesson tweeted:

.@MIAuniverse, I'm not sure "allow" is the right word here. Remember, we were teargassed for standing up. https://t.co/b8hUBlU0Kc — deray mckesson (@deray) April 21, 2016

M.I.A.'s tweet suggests that American media "allows" us to talk Black Lives Matter and not Muslims. She hasn't a single clue. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) April 21, 2016

Getting real tired of people shitting on BLM movement cause "how come they are not talking about (insert random issue)". Um, excuse me? — BlackityBlackYall (@isitis) April 21, 2016

The singer also revealed that she didn’t think she would make it past 25. Check out M.I.A.’s full interview in ES Magazine, on stands today.

SOURCE: The Fader, ES Mag | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

