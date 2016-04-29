John Boehner Rips Ted Cruz, Calls Him “Lucifer In The Flesh”

Former House Speaker John Boehner is no fan of Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Boehner blasted Cruz during a forum at Stanford University in California Wednesday night, likening him to the devil.

Audio recorded at the event captured the former Speaker of the House answering a question about Cruz, calling the GOP presidential hopeful “Lucifer in the flesh.” Boehner also said:

“But I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a b**** in my life.”

Ted Cruz led a group of conservatives who derailed Boehner’s attempts to avoid a 16-day government shutdown in 2013, but when asked about Boehner’s comments, Cruz downplayed their interactions.

At the forum, Boehner also told the audience he would vote for Donald Trump in a general election, but not Cruz.

During Friday’s edition of NewsOne Now, panelist Amber J. Phillips questioned Republicans’ commitment to stopping Donald Trump, saying, “I don’t think they take this job seriously.”

“If you were really upset and you think Ted Cruz is awful, it wouldn’t be on personal interactions, it would be the fact that they’re trying to push women back,” Phillips said. She added, “You would rather vote for Donald Trump because you don’t like Ted Cruz.”

“I think politics is all just a game for them — some people would rather just sit back and watch the world burn, when we’re out here literally fighting in the streets because we don’t like these people, because if either one of them is in office, I might lose rights,” Phillips said.

“It’s cool and cute that he hates them, because we all do — we need the Republican Party to get serious about fighting back against Donald Trump,” she continued.

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Van Jones and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Speaker John Boehner’s comments in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Former Speaker Of The House Sentenced To 15 Months In Hush-Money Case

Also On 93.9 WKYS: