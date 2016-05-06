B.o.B Explains What A “BoBatarian” Is

Radio One Exclusives
Staff | 05.06.16
Leave a comment

After a talk about nice teeth and pineapples, B.o.B explained how he was a Vegan and a vegetarian, but not really. Then he proceeds to educate us on a new dietary choice called “BoBatarian”. Details below!

The Pros & Cons Of America’s Most Popular Diets

11 photos Launch gallery

The Pros & Cons Of America’s Most Popular Diets

Continue reading The Pros & Cons Of America’s Most Popular Diets

The Pros & Cons Of America’s Most Popular Diets

B.O.B. , BoBatarian , diet , eating habits , Keisha Nicole , vegan , vegetarian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos