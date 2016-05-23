Extra Butter: Watch Kevin Hart Teach The Rock How To “Run Off On The Plug Twice”

The Rock and Kevin Hart are the stars of a new action comedy called Central Intelligence.

Over the weekend, I caught up with the two superstars at The Ritz-Carlton in NYC for an episode of Extra Butter. Before the interview started, I captured a great moment on camera featuring Kevin Hart explaining Plies’ hit song “Ritz Carlton” and how to ‘run off on the plug twice’ to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Central Intelligence follows a lethal CIA agent (Dwayne Johnson) and his former schoolmate (Kevin Hart) as they encounter shootouts, double-crosses, and espionage while on a top-secret case. It’s in theaters everywhere June 17th.

Watch as The Rock tries to “put soul on it” in the video above.