Judge Wants Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel To Testify About Police Code Of Silence

A Chicago judge wants Mayor Rahm Emanuel to testify about the police department’s code of silence, but attorneys for the city would rather settle than have the embattled mayor take the stand.

Despite the city’s pushback, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman has insisted Emanuel testify under oath.

A trial involving whistleblower cops is slated to begin May 31st and encompasses a civil rights lawsuit brought on by Officers Shannon Spalding and Daniel Echeverria. The two say the Chicago Police Department retaliated against them for cooperating with the FBI in an investigation into a corrupt narcotics team.

During Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the peculiar turn of events in the Windy City that could kick off a firestorm of controversy if Emanuel is forced to take the stand.

NewsOne Now panelist Ralph Chittams, Senior Vice Chairman, Republican Party of the District of Columbia, said Chicago attorneys don’t want Mayor Emanuel to testify “because if he testifies, he is going to perjure himself.”

“They don’t want him on a stand with his hand up, one on the Bible, swearing to tell the truth knowing full well he is going to lie,” Chittams said.

Avis Jones-DeWeever agreed with Chittams, saying, “I have absolutely zero respect for Rahm Emanuel.”

“I just find it very ironic that he’s just talking eloquently about this code of silence when he is at the top of the code of silence,” said DeWeever.

