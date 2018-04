Bibi Bourelly sat down with us to discuss her artistry and musical influences. “My biggest musical influence is my father, John Paul Bourelly who is a phenomenal guitar player and jazz musician,” said Bourelly. The singer/songwriter believes that black music is influential all over the world. “Black people are just generally so influential globally across all spectrums.” She also credits the 80’s with creating black music that promoted unity.

