Kanye West is premiering the first single off “Cruel Winter” this morning.

A few years ago, Kanye and his G.O.O.D music label dropped their collaboration album Cruel Summer, and now after a few months of speculation, it looks like Cruel Winter will in fact be happening!

Cruel Winter appears to have finally come together– after a couple of Snapchat previews/rumors circulating, Kanye West confirmed the album this morning by way of a tweet. He’s premiering the album’s first single on Big Boy. The song is called “Champion” and features: Kanye West, Desiigner Travis Scott, Big Sean, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and Whatever’s happened internally with G.O.O.D. Music,appears to have finally come together– after a couple of Snapchat previews/rumors circulating, Kanye West confirmed the album this morning by way of a tweet. He’s premiering the album’s first single on Big Boy. The song is called “Champion” and features: Kanye West, Desiigner Travis Scott, Big Sean, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti and Gucci Mane , fresh out of jail!Radio rip stream available below via MissInfo

You May Also Like:

ScHoolboy Q & Kanye West “THat Part” (NEW VIDEO)

Baby Luna Meets Mommy’s Besties Kim and Kanye

Guess Which Famous Fast Food Jingle Pusha T Is Responsible For Writing?