The Ro James Block Party with Metro PCS!

New R&B sensation, Ro James was back in his hometown of Indianapolis, for a special block party, with Metro PCS! To celebrate the release of his debut album, El Dorado, Ro James had an autograph session at Lafayette Square Mall. Many came out for autographs, pictures and exclusive VIP passes to Ro James’s album release party at Limelight! Check out how much Naptown loves Ro James in the video below!
Ro James Block Party Lafayette Square Mall
16 photos Launch gallery
Ro James Block Party Lafayette Square Mall
1. 14656921878229Source:@ImCamQuotes 1 of 16
2. 14656921775459Source:@ImCamQuotes 2 of 16
3. 14656921680474Source:@ImCamQuotes 3 of 16
4. 14656921595742Source:@ImCamQuotes 4 of 16
5. 14656921460152Source:@ImCamQuotes 5 of 16
6. 14656921329527Source:@ImCamQuotes 6 of 16
7. 146569212077Source:@ImCamQuotes 7 of 16
8. 14656921111958Source:@ImCamQuotes 8 of 16
9. 14656921007466Source:@ImCamQuotes 9 of 16
10. 14656920910497Source:@ImCamQuotes 10 of 16
11. 14656920801297Source:@ImCamQuotes 11 of 16
12. 1465692067021Source:@ImCamQuotes 12 of 16
13. 14656920560373Source:@ImCamQuotes 13 of 16
14. 14656920433993Source:@ImCamQuotes 14 of 16
15. 14656920309908Source:@ImCamQuotes 15 of 16
16. 14656920173487Source:@ImCamQuotes 16 of 16
comments – add yours