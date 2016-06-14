Desiigner Reveals The Meaning Behind Panda [VIDEO]

Desiigner was super lit at Stone Soul 2016 and after it he took a few minutes to talk to our very own Paris Nicole. During the interview he reveals the meaning of “Panda” (catch it at the 1:42 mark) and tells us that song you think is him, really isn’t (find that at 2:22 mark).

