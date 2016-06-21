Exclusive Video: Did T.I. Just Tell Snoop To Sit Down & Eat His Veggies?

T.I. is a complex individual with many layers to him—you just never know what you’re going to get.
The King of the South recently headlined Atlanta’s infamous Birthday Bash alongside Jeezy, marking the passing of the Atlanta torch to the young emcees. Tip caught up with us after the show and opened up about everything from the Irving Plaza incident with Troy Ave, to his role in the Roots remake and his new beautiful baby girl.
When asked whether or not he’s spoken to Troy Ave and if he could give him any advice, the Family Hustle star said, “That goes without saying. That’s my little bro, we all go through things that we just have to push through. With us keeping God first and having our faith intact, there’s nothing that we can’t over come.”
On his role in Roots and the effect it has on the culture, Tip said, “I’m gonna be honest with you. In my opinion, if we don’t continue to tell the story, we won’t have the story. As generations go on, if we don’t remake the classics that instill the true spirit of our existence on this earth (how we got here, what we mean, hip-hop) it started [with Roots].”
Snoop Dogg is one of the artists who was vocal about his disdain for the Roots remake. Without naming names, T.I. continued, “Some of the worst lessons of your life are gonna be uncomfortable to digest, but that don’t mean you don’t want to learn them. You can’t always have dessert. Sit down man, take your medicine, eat your vegetables.”
The rapper also recently made headlines after stating that his daughter’s gun is parent-approved. Check out the exclusive interview with T.I. above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Global Grind
24 Breathtaking Images From Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Kevin Gates showed why he's the leader of the Bread Winners Association during Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
1 of 24
2. Trey Songz at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
2 of 24
3. Trey Songz greets the crowd at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
3 of 24
4. Future was the surprise guest at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
4 of 24
5. Plies ran off on the plug twice during Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
5 of 24
6. Dab! Migos
Source:GlobalGrind
6 of 24
7. Slow down 50 Cent. Slow Down.
Source:GlobalGrind
7 of 24
8. Migos Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
8 of 24
9. Future
Source:GlobalGrind
9 of 24
10. TI whips it up Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
10 of 24
11. Curtis cracks a smile at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
11 of 24
12. The Ear Drummers kicked off their summer at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
12 of 24
13. MIke Will Made It hot during Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
13 of 24
14. TI shines
Source:GlobalGrind
14 of 24
15. Sweet what... Plies reminded us it was Sat'day.
Source:GlobalGrind
15 of 24
16. Jeezy lit it up at Birthday Bash
Source:GlobalGrind
16 of 24
17. This ain't whatchu want. Lil Durk came out to support Jeezy
Source:GlobalGrind
17 of 24
18. Tip.
Source:GlobalGrind
18 of 24
19. Ti jumped into the crowd for some love at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
19 of 24
20. Mr Birthday Bash himself Jeezy
Source:GlobalGrind
20 of 24
21. Polo Dro and TI performed Ain't I
Source:GlobalGrind
21 of 24
22. Futch being Futch.
Source:GlobalGrind
22 of 24
23. DJ Drama showed up to get the crowd hype at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta.
Source:GlobalGrind
23 of 24
24. Ggggggg G- Unit
Source:GlobalGrind
24 of 24