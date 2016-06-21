Exclusive Video: Did T.I. Just Tell Snoop To Sit Down & Eat His Veggies?

T.I. is a complex individual with many layers to him—you just never know what you’re going to get.

The King of the South recently headlined Atlanta’s infamous Birthday Bash alongside Jeezy, marking the passing of the Atlanta torch to the young emcees. Tip caught up with us after the show and opened up about everything from the Irving Plaza incident with Troy Ave, to his role in the Roots remake and his new beautiful baby girl.

When asked whether or not he’s spoken to Troy Ave and if he could give him any advice, the Family Hustle star said, “That goes without saying. That’s my little bro, we all go through things that we just have to push through. With us keeping God first and having our faith intact, there’s nothing that we can’t over come.”

On his role in Roots and the effect it has on the culture, Tip said, “I’m gonna be honest with you. In my opinion, if we don’t continue to tell the story, we won’t have the story. As generations go on, if we don’t remake the classics that instill the true spirit of our existence on this earth (how we got here, what we mean, hip-hop) it started [with Roots].”

Snoop Dogg is one of the artists who was vocal about his disdain for the Roots remake. Without naming names, T.I. continued, “Some of the worst lessons of your life are gonna be uncomfortable to digest, but that don’t mean you don’t want to learn them. You can’t always have dessert. Sit down man, take your medicine, eat your vegetables.”

The rapper also recently made headlines after stating that his daughter’s gun is parent-approved. Check out the exclusive interview with T.I. above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Global Grind