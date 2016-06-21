EXCLUSIVE: Ashanti Will Teach You How To Preserve Your Sexy

It’s not easy being everyone’s favorite #WCW, but Ashanti‘s killing Instagram – one photo at a time.

Global Grind sat down with the singer/songwriter minutes after she joined Lloyd on stage at Hot 107.9’s #BirthdayBashATL to discuss her return to music. While it’s been two years since Ashanti released an album, the 35-year-old singer said she’s back in the studio working with one of music’s hottest producers, DJ Mustard.

“My music is coming out incredible. Me and Mustard just did a record together that’s crazy! I’m super excited about that,” she said.

After seeing the success of Diddy‘s Bad Boy reunion concert, Ashanti revealed that she and Ja Rule are considering the possibility of a Murder Inc reunion as well.

“There’s definitely been talk about it,” she admitted. “It’ll be amazing if we can get everybody together.”

Ashanti also revealed how she “preserves her sexy” and offered the ladies some advice on how to become everyone’s favorite #WCW on Instagram.

To find out Ashanti’s keys to success, watch our exclusive interview up top.