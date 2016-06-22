EXCLUSIVE: @TraciSteele Responds To @IamKevinGates: “I’ve Never Met Him Before, I Was Just Doing My Job” [WATCH]

kysdc Staff | 06.22.16
By now the world has seen the virally awkward interview we captured between our on air personality DJ Traci Steele and Kevin Gates at Birthday Bash ATL!

Mz Shyneka get’s the Word On The Streetz straight from Traci on the original interview and how she felt when he disrespected her in a recent Instagram video saying: “Don’t put your dirty ass hands on me…”

Traci insists that while his Instagram video was very disappointing, she was just trying to do her job and make it a great interview.

I’m gonna remain classy, stay positive and keep it moving…

