Toni Braxton & Birdman Make Their Official Debut As A Couple At BET Awards

Y’all better put some “respeck” on their love because it’s official: Toni Braxton and Birdman have happily made their debut as a couple.

The singer, 48, and the rapper/entrepreneur, 47, attended last night’s BET Awards, and they looked totally comfortable with each other.

Toni donned a sexy, thigh-high slit dress, definitely showing off how fly she is to her new man and the rest of the world.

The good news is that mom already approves. On a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Show, Evelyn Braxton, 68, said of her daughter’s new man: “I think he is a nice man. I don’t care what others say about him. He is a nice man. He is full of respect.”

Lest you think this romance came out of nowhere, Toni and Birdman have actually been friends for 14 years. They met while collaborating on the song “Baby You Can Do It.”

It’s Toni’s first high-profile relationship since her divorce from Keri Lewis in 2013. Birdman has previously been linked to celebs like singer Keyshia Cole and rapper Trina.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

