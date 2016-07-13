FAB FINDS: 15 Hottest Accessories By Black Designers

If you have a little extra money left over this month and you need somewhere to spend it, look no further than this list of accessory designers of color. A pop of color or an interesting accessory can give your wardrobe a major overhaul.
Whether you like to keep it simple and cute with your accessories or take it all the way to the max, there is something for everyone on this list. Enjoy, beauties!
Bowl of Beauty
Being a veteran of the fashion culture, Towana Phillip’s focus is to provide her clients with unconventional and stylish, yet comfy, pieces. She strongly feels women should always celebrate the strength of a great accessory.
Addis
New York-based eyewear brand Jembere was founded in 2013 with a simple philosophy — beautifully crafted and reasonably priced sunglasses. Jembere’s aesthetic is influenced by the juxtaposition of the rich culture of Ethiopia, where the name Jembere means “my sunset,” and everyday life in the Big Apple.
Ifetayo Tribal Earrings
Sankofafree is a culturally inspired jewelry line based in Lancaster, California.
Alexia Almaz
The Adèle Dejak brand creates handmade fashion accessories for the modern, sophisticated, and multidimensional woman. Inspired by African shapes, textures, and traditional techniques, the cutting-edge pieces sit perfectly between artifact and high-fashion statement designs.
Melanin Rings
Peace Images is an Atlanta-based jewelry line run out of an apartment studio, whose mission is to remind us of the beauty that surrounds us through the use of color, material, and technique.
Bow Sandal
Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, Aminah started her career as a professional dancer. After completing a tour with Britney Spears, she launched Aminah Adbul Jillil. Her initial collection really took off after a feature in Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been Video.”
Comic Leather Statement Clutch
Founded in 2011 with over 200 styles, Love Cortnie created unique clutches that everyone, especially comic book fans, can rock.
Noelle Tortoise
Cynthia Bailey Eyewear’s mission is to provide the most stylish and chic selections of affordable high-fashion eyewear. The brand celebratex diversity, passion, innovation, individuality, style, and fashion trends through sunglasses, which enhance the faces of men and women worldwide.
Yellow Gold Emerald Cut Engagement Ring
Known for their custom sizes and preferences, LilyEmme Jewelry was born from a desire to create simple and elegant pieces that can be worn everyday for a lifetime.
McClain
Gregory Sylvia is a husband and wife team based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Their line creates a sense of timeless appeal.
Whiskey Tufted Dhara Sandal
Brother Vellies was founded by Aurora James with the goal of introducing the rest of the world to her favorite traditional African footwear, while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs in Africa.
Tablet Sleeve
Launched in 2014, the Zaaf Collection draws its inspiration from Ethiopian roots. Founder and Creative Director Abai Schulze named the brand after the Amharic word for “tree” to symbolize spreading branches wide enough to embrace the whole world.
Golden Head Chain
Candid Art Accessories is inspired infinitely by research and affinity with the African visual culture, indigenous design, vernacular, and cosmic geometry.
Black Straw Fedora Hat
Women’s Wear Daily said it best when describing the Ashaka Givens collection in 2003: “slinky and seventies a la Halston with a dash of bohemia.” Her designs have been commissioned by Erykah Badu, Common, Questlove, Raphael Saadiq, and more!
Stella Jean’s style reflects and evokes her Creole heritage, in which the cultures from the old continent blend with the proud verve of the new continent. This marriage of opposites creates an ensemble that is tuned-in to its own precious uniqueness.
