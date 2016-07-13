FAB FINDS: 15 Hottest Accessories By Black Designers

If you have a little extra money left over this month and you need somewhere to spend it, look no further than this list of accessory designers of color. A pop of color or an interesting accessory can give your wardrobe a major overhaul.

Whether you like to keep it simple and cute with your accessories or take it all the way to the max, there is something for everyone on this list. Enjoy, beauties!

To’sha

Bowl of Beauty

Being a veteran of the fashion culture, Towana Phillip’s focus is to provide her clients with unconventional and stylish, yet comfy, pieces. She strongly feels women should always celebrate the strength of a great accessory.

Jembere Eyewear

Addis

New York-based eyewear brand Jembere was founded in 2013 with a simple philosophy — beautifully crafted and reasonably priced sunglasses. Jembere’s aesthetic is influenced by the juxtaposition of the rich culture of Ethiopia, where the name Jembere means “my sunset,” and everyday life in the Big Apple.

Sankofafree

Ifetayo Tribal Earrings

Sankofafree is a culturally inspired jewelry line based in Lancaster, California.

Adèle Dejak

Alexia Almaz

The Adèle Dejak brand creates handmade fashion accessories for the modern, sophisticated, and multidimensional woman. Inspired by African shapes, textures, and traditional techniques, the cutting-edge pieces sit perfectly between artifact and high-fashion statement designs.

Peace Images

Melanin Rings

Peace Images is an Atlanta-based jewelry line run out of an apartment studio, whose mission is to remind us of the beauty that surrounds us through the use of color, material, and technique.

Aminah Abdul Jillil

Bow Sandal

Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, Aminah started her career as a professional dancer. After completing a tour with Britney Spears, she launched Aminah Adbul Jillil. Her initial collection really took off after a feature in Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been Video.”

Love Cortnie

Comic Leather Statement Clutch

Founded in 2011 with over 200 styles, Love Cortnie created unique clutches that everyone, especially comic book fans, can rock.

Cynthia Bailey Eyewear

Noelle Tortoise

Cynthia Bailey Eyewear’s mission is to provide the most stylish and chic selections of affordable high-fashion eyewear. The brand celebratex diversity, passion, innovation, individuality, style, and fashion trends through sunglasses, which enhance the faces of men and women worldwide.

LilyEmme Jewelry

Yellow Gold Emerald Cut Engagement Ring

Known for their custom sizes and preferences, LilyEmme Jewelry was born from a desire to create simple and elegant pieces that can be worn everyday for a lifetime.

Gregory Sylvia

McClain

Gregory Sylvia is a husband and wife team based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Their line creates a sense of timeless appeal.

Brother Vellies

Whiskey Tufted Dhara Sandal

Brother Vellies was founded by Aurora James with the goal of introducing the rest of the world to her favorite traditional African footwear, while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs in Africa.

Zaaf Collection

Tablet Sleeve

Launched in 2014, the Zaaf Collection draws its inspiration from Ethiopian roots. Founder and Creative Director Abai Schulze named the brand after the Amharic word for “tree” to symbolize spreading branches wide enough to embrace the whole world.

Candid Art Accessories

Golden Head Chain

Candid Art Accessories is inspired infinitely by research and affinity with the African visual culture, indigenous design, vernacular, and cosmic geometry.

Ashaka Givens

Black Straw Fedora Hat

Women’s Wear Daily said it best when describing the Ashaka Givens collection in 2003: “slinky and seventies a la Halston with a dash of bohemia.” Her designs have been commissioned by Erykah Badu, Common, Questlove, Raphael Saadiq, and more!

Stella Jean

Stella Jean’s style reflects and evokes her Creole heritage, in which the cultures from the old continent blend with the proud verve of the new continent. This marriage of opposites creates an ensemble that is tuned-in to its own precious uniqueness.

