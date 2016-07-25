Extra Butter: Survivors Remorse

Just ahead of the premiere of the third season of STARZ hit show Survivor’s Remorse, the show’s stars sat down with BlogXilla to talk about the show’s success, and its’ importance in portraying a successful, educated Black family in America.

When asked about the cult following the show has built over the past two seasons, Erica Ash, who plays “M-Chuck” said, “I thought it was great, I didn’t know it was going to be this.” She adds, “I’ve enjoyed watching its evolution.”

Jessie T. Usher who plays basketball star “Cam Calloway” said he has loved the journey of starring in the show because “as the characters are discovering the life that their living I’m discovering the show…I’m very proud of the show to tell you the truth.”

Tichina Arnold said that the dramatic aspect of the show that is categorized as a comedy called it “a challenge that is very much welcome.”

Teyona Parris who plays “Missy Vaugh” spoke on the success of the show saying, “We’re hungry for it. We don’t often get to see Black people in this light were they’re successful, they’re educated, they’re self made. We don’t get to see us nuanced in that way, and that’s what I love about Survivor’s Remorse.” Adding, “In this day and age especially it’s important for people to see the humanity of us as a people.”

Season 3 looks to continue to delight fans as we continue to watch the ups and downs of Cam and the Calloway family. Season 3 premiers on STARZ tonight, on July 24th.

