Assemblyman Michael Blake Calls Trump The Most Racist & Sexist Candidate Ever

Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake, a rising star in political circles, is expected to speak at the DNC convention tonight in the speeches leading up to President Barak Obama’s address.

In an exclusive with NewsOne, he discussed the need to vote to change the hyper-incarceration of black men and woman and criminal justice reform. He believes Hillary Clinton can be that candidate.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

