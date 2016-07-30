[Watch] DMV’s Own: Chris Scholar Talks “Directors Cut” With P Stew

The DMV’s own Chris Scholar this months DMV’s own Spotlight. The Richmond native talks about his upcoming project “Directors Cut” along with his new single “Move To LA. Chris has reinvented himself from a singer to a video director, creating visuals for artists such as BJ The Chicago Kid, Audio Push and more. Now back behind the mic, look for a lot of visuals with this new project. Let Scholar tell you himself.

Check out “Moved To LA” below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: