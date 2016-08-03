TheSociaLIST: Nick Cannon’s New Lady, Taraji P. Henson Offers To Babysit, & More

It’s impossible to keep track of everything happening on social media these days, so we do it for you.

#TheSociaLIST is a daily rundown of the fun stuff you may have missed on celebrities’ Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

On this episode, Nick Cannon took a major step forward with his rumored bae, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Empire star Taraji P. Henson is looking for a new gig as babysitter for Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor‘s infant daughter, and Riley Curry shows off some new moves to Drake‘s “One Dance.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

