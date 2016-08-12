Scale Down: T.I.’s Atlanta Restaurant Gets An Eviction Notice

T.I. is a man with many endeavors, and owning an upscale Atlanta restaurant was one of them.

According to reports, Scales 925 has been served with an eviction notice for more than $1 million in back rent by its landlord. But Tip is not taking the blame for the downfall of his eatery; the rapper is blaming business partner,Charles Hughes, saying he “disrespected his brand.”

T.I. recently posted, then deleted, a photo of Hughes. The caption read, “He is NOT associated with me or my company in any capacity. We have NO dealings or partnerships outside of my restaurant which was a HUGE mistake in hindsight.”

Just last month, twelve of the restaurant’s employees sued for unpaid wages. Besides blasting his former business partner for the mishap, T.I. has yet to speak out on the matter; but his latest Instagram post may have been a subtle jab about the closing of Scales:

#Facts A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Aug 9, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

Attorneys for T.I. had no comment on the matter.

Source: Page Six|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty, Instagram

