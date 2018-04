Watch: Kwame Jackson Celebrates The 26th Anniversary Of Rock The Vote

Kwame Jackson, a former contestant on Donald Trump‘s The Apprentice, celebrated the 26th anniversary of Rock the Vote this summer at the DNC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The celebration featured the “Truth to Power” installation, which explored timely issues such as “the talk” amid ongoing police violence in communities of color. It also tackled issues of gun violence, immigration, and of course, the importance of voting in the 2016 election.

Rock the Vote is the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in the nation aimed at mobilizing the youth vote. Check out the video above.

– Kwame Jackson is an entrepreneur, media personality, professional speaker and a former contestant of NBC’s hit show “The Apprentice.” You can follow him on Twitter @kwameinc

