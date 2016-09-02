Socially Decoded: These Reactions To AubRih’s Kiss At The VMAs Are Priceless

Drizzy tried it.

kysdc Staff | 09.02.16
It’s a long weekend, so we thought we’d give you an extra long version of Socially Decoded this week. We tapped some of the funniest trolls and personalities from around the web to crack jokes about this week’s hilarious events and social media moments.

This week, you’ll see Caesar from VH1’s Black Ink Crew, Instagram star Sasha Merci, Comedian Desi Johnson, Thomas B, BlogXilla, and making her first appearance on Socially Decoded, Jamilah Lemieux.

Our topics for this week: Drake confessed his love for Rihanna to the world and she hit the dab on him, Future and Desiigner came face-to-face, and Colin Kaepernick pissed a lot of people off for not standing during the National Anthem.

All this and more on this extended version of Socially Decoded.

