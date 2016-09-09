Iyanla Vanzant Addresses The Myth Of The Angry Black Woman

The fixer is back!

Executive Producer Iyanla Vanzant kicks off a new season of the award-winning series Iyanla: Fix My Life on the OWN television network this weekend. This season launches with a four-part episode focusing on the “House of Healing” and the myth of the “Angry Black Woman.”

Vanzant shared on NewsOne Now that it was important to deal with this myth because when an African-American woman responds to certain situations with an impassioned emotional response, it often times “becomes her identity.”

She said if a Black woman “moves her hands too fast,” or “raises her voice too loud,” it can be misconstrued as anger. As a result of these expressions of emotion, Vanzant said people want to “Shut a Black woman down, shut her up, back her up, dismiss her [and] call her angry.”

At that moment, the point being contested is lost because the woman is now viewed as being “just an angry Black woman.”

Watch Roland Martin, Iyanla Vanzant, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the new season of Iyanla: Fix My Life and the health scare that kept the fixer from attending this year’s Essence Fest in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Are White Feminists Reinforcing Black Male Stereotypes?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: