New Text Messages Surface In Derrick Rose’s Rape Case

New information has surfaced in the case of Derrick Rose versus his rape accuser, who is referred to as Jane Doe.

Rose insists the young woman claiming she was traumatized by an alleged gang rape is not “prudish” or sexually inexperienced as she describes herself. In an attempt to taint her credibility, his legal team is now pointing to text messages Doe reportedly sent her roommate in November of 2014. If they’re legit, the messages also put Nick Young’s relationship with Iggy Azalea under a microscope.

From TMZ: According to docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the text was sent from Jane Doe to her roommate in November 2014. It says, “since u goin to nicks can u please tell him to give u my bra lol.” Rose says the roommate confirmed … Jane Doe was referring to Nick Young in the text (and yes, Nick was dating Iggy at the time).

According to the site, the documents also claim Doe had sexual relationships with two NBA players other than Rose.

