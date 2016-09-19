VOTE YOUR VOICE: DJ Khaled Endorses Hilary Clinton at BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 [VIDEO]

MAJOR KEY! While DJ Khaled is best known for his “summer anthems” and unsolicited Snapchat advice, the wise man has now lent his voice to politics. The DJ / Producer, who is hosting the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards set to air next month, was spotted this weekend endorsing Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton in a way uniquely his.

Check out the full clip below.

Related Articles

The “Vote Your Voice” Tour kicked off this weekend in Atlanta and is set to visit over 20 cities in order to promote voter registration. The BET truck will visit Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU’s), malls, parks, concerts in each area according to a press release.

The van will be setup as a mobile lounge about 18 feet long for onsite iPad stations. Participants will simply provide proof of registration or sign up on site in order to receive free giveaways from t-shirts to your favorite recent releases on vinyl.

While no artists have yet been confirmed, please believe that there will be pop-up performances and appearances to meet & greet fans throughout the tour.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: